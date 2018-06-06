Five perish in fiery KZN crash

Five people were killed when a minibus taxi and car collided in a fiery crash on the R614 near Appelsbosch in central KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics had rushed to the scene only to find the taxi and car still ablaze at the roadside.

“Assessments showed that five patients had sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Three were found to have come from the light motor vehicle while the two others had come from the taxi‚” he said.