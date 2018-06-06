Suspend KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube - that's what the Democratic Alliance has asked KZN premier Willies Mchunu to do.

This pending an an investigation into the DA's claims that she is alleged to be involved in multi-million rand corruption in the Nkandla and Mthonjaneni municipalities.

They also claim that her husband‚ Sibusiso Justin Ncube‚ who is a director of communications company Brand Partners‚ has benefitted financially as a result of her actions.

In a letter to Mchunu‚ signed by provincial DA leader Zwakele Mncwango‚ the DA has claimed she is to have awarded Brand Partners a communications tender at the Nkandla municipality in December 2017‚ worth in excess of R7.5-million. This‚ they said‚ was in contravention of the public finance management Act and the supply chain management regulations Act‚ therefore making the deal unlawful.