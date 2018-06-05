A police captain is expected to go on trial in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly being racist towards his colleagues.

According to Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR)‚ black police officers at a police station in Pretoria had filed both internal and criminal complaints against the officer for numerous alleged acts of racism against them.

“The complainants in this matter accuse their superior (the captain) of referring to them by the k-word and verbally harassing them‚” LHR said in a statement.

“The officers and their union representatives have been fighting for the enforcement of procedures and appropriate measures against persons accused of such offences‚ including related remedial action to ensure that it is properly addressed within the police station‚ for more than two years. This matter marks a significant milestone in their quest for justice.”

LHR was approached by several police officers to assist them in laying complaints against the captain.

“This case represents one of numerous cases filed by police officers testifying to acts of racism prevalent in various police stations across the country‚” said LHR.

“There are complaints lodged by police officials dating back to 2016 against [this captain] relating to racial abuse‚ which have not been addressed. Some police officials also allege that complainants face further victimisation after opening internal departmental and criminal cases.”

The captain will face a charge of criminal injuria.

Earlier this year‚ in an unprecedented move‚ the courts sentenced a convicted racist to jail time.

Real estate agent Vicki Momberg embarked on a racist rant shortly after becoming the victim of a smash-and-grab incident in Johannesburg in 2016. She shouted the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist. The Randburg Magistrate’s Court convicted Momberg of crimen injuria.

She was handed a three-year sentence. One year was suspended on condition that she was not found guilty of a similar crime within the next three years.