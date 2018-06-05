How did a 56-year-old woman bludgeon two strong men? - families ask

Families of two young men who were bludgeoned to death with a hammer, allegedly by a 56-year-old woman, want to know how the woman overpowered them.

Rodney Mathebula, 26, and Floyd Makoe, 26, died last week in Orlando West, Soweto, after they were allegedly struck on their heads several times with a four-pound hammer.

Their families yesterday questioned how a woman in her mid-fifties managed to overpower the pair.

The woman was arrested on Friday and was expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court yesterday.

However, the court's senior prosecutor did not put the matter on the roll because the postmortem results were still outstanding.

Advocate Libon Mathebula, Rodney's uncle, told Sowetan at the court his family was still shocked and wanted to see the alleged murderer.

"I just want to see her so I can understand her built. It is hard for us to believe that Rodney would have been overpowered and struck without him trying to defend himself," Mathebula said.

The 26-year-olds went to the woman's house to buy beer last week Sunday.

"Apparently Rodney produced a R100 note for the beer, but the woman said she [didn't] have change and told them to wait for another customer to purchase so they can get their change," he said.

Mathebula said an argument apparently ensued between the three before the woman took out a hammer and battered them.

"When Rodney was taken to hospital he had lost his ability to talk. I don't understand what happened because Rodney was well-built and couldn't have been overpowered like that,"

He said his family did not promote violence and would not have expected his nephew to attack the woman.

Mathebula said his nephew was a breadwinner, working as a general worker at Restonic Beds to support his parents.

"His parents live in Malamulele and he sent money to them at the end of the month."

Floyd's sister Carolia Makoe also expressed shock: "He had a massive dent at the back of his head and was bleeding from the nose when we saw him. He was in a coma for four days before he died. It's hard to believe that he died like that."

She described her brother as a quiet and peaceful person.

"He loved joking around, but only with people he was close with."

Makoe, who had one child, was not employed.