Officials within the ruling party who are badmouthing their leadership on social media platforms‚ particularly in Gauteng and the Free State‚ are in hot water.

"The African National Congress condemns in the strongest terms insults directed at the person of the president‚ Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa‚ by ANC leaders as well as members on social media‚" the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The ANC believes that it is possible to express viewpoints without resorting to personal attacks and insults‚" said national party spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The clapback was sparked by the ANC mayor of an indebted municipality in the Free State who slated Ramaphosa on Facebook. She was unapologetic even after people questioned her conduct.

Mabe said the ANC national executive committee had recently adopted a social media policy "that moves from a premise that all ANC structures and members will operate within the discipline and policies of the organisation whilst still expressly enjoying freedom of expression".

The policy prescribes that any social media posting must be legal‚ ethical and respectful at all times and prohibits members from utilising inflammatory language.

"We therefore find the recent upsurge in insults towards our leadership‚ particularly the president‚ extremely disturbing and view them in serious light. The use of social media platforms should at all times be in line with the ANC Constitution and Code of Conduct and seek to advance debates and discussions in a rational and responsible manner.

"To this end‚ we have impressed upon the Gauteng and Free State provincial executive committees to institute disciplinary processes against the instigators of disunity within the organisation‚ without delay."