Cops stop masses digging for 'gold'

A shale quarry at the centre of a gold rush in southern KwaZulu-Natal has been declared off-limits as police struggle to fend off bandits.

Riot police have been deployed to KwaMachi, outside Harding, to protect the quarry from hundreds who descended on the site 10 days ago.

Economic development, tourism and environmental

affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala has declared the site a no-go area.

"We must ensure that the area is enclosed for proper investigation by the department of mineral resources," he said.

Zikalala was speaking at a stakeholder engagement session in Harding on Sunday.

"What we have are stones which look like gold. We need to make sure that no one can access that area and the police will ensure that."