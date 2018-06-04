EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has once again opened up about his relationship with his absent father‚ explaining how the man came in and out of his life.

The People's Bae‚ as he is affectionately known‚ told Metro FM's DJ fresh this week that he first met his dad when he was asked as a child to give something to a man in a car. When he returned from his errand‚ his mom told him that the man was his father. She said that he would make an arrangement to formally meet him but that never happened.

Mbuyiseni spoke to him again when he passed matric and planned to go to varsity. The pair spoke about his future plans and that was when The People's Bae threw a little shade at his old man.

"My family never said anything about him. They never tried to drum hatred in me. So‚ we met and he was like; 'You've passed‚ are you going to university?' I said; 'Yes. I've applied. I am going to Wits. I'm going to be staying there.' He was like; 'Yah‚ be careful of drugs.' I was like 'hey!' but I held back.

"Later on he was like; 'I hear that you are a very faithful church boy‚ you go to church every Sunday. I was like 'God is the only father I know'. He was like 'okay' and he got in the car and left."