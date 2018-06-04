Ndlozi on his absent dad: I told him God is the only father I know
EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has once again opened up about his relationship with his absent father‚ explaining how the man came in and out of his life.
The People's Bae‚ as he is affectionately known‚ told Metro FM's DJ fresh this week that he first met his dad when he was asked as a child to give something to a man in a car. When he returned from his errand‚ his mom told him that the man was his father. She said that he would make an arrangement to formally meet him but that never happened.
Mbuyiseni spoke to him again when he passed matric and planned to go to varsity. The pair spoke about his future plans and that was when The People's Bae threw a little shade at his old man.
"My family never said anything about him. They never tried to drum hatred in me. So‚ we met and he was like; 'You've passed‚ are you going to university?' I said; 'Yes. I've applied. I am going to Wits. I'm going to be staying there.' He was like; 'Yah‚ be careful of drugs.' I was like 'hey!' but I held back.
"Later on he was like; 'I hear that you are a very faithful church boy‚ you go to church every Sunday. I was like 'God is the only father I know'. He was like 'okay' and he got in the car and left."
The EFF man said their paths crossed again when he was doing research for his PhD and discovered that his pops was allegedly part of a gang that terrorised Sebokeng in the mid-80s and early 90's.
He graduated late last year with a PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies from Wits.
Mbuyiseni told Power FM's Iman Rappetti last year that he had the choice to include his father in his life or not‚ and whatever he chose he felt justified in doing.
“I could not claim him as my father from a point of view of what fathering is about‚ he is not. I met him as a young man already‚ and that was the consequences of his actions. I now had a choice whether to include him in my life or not‚ and whatever decision I took would be correct‚ and I could not be victimised for it‚” he said.
He also said that his mother broke down when she heard he was getting his PhD and said it was such an "intense moment" that he cried too.