Leon Louw‚ executive director of the Free Market Foundation‚ says he will pay R100‚000 to charity if South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana can live up to his promise to produce a profit at SAA in 2021.

If not‚ he wants Jarana to donate the same amount to a charity.

"Some may dismiss this as a PR stunt. It is not‚" Louw said in a statement. "Is Jarana serious about his turnaround plan? Does he really believe that SAA will make a profit in 2021? . . . It is easy to gamble taxpayers’ money; not so one’s own."