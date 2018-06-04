Man relieved he won't lose his arm

A 26-year-old nyaope addict from Hammanskraal was shocked to find out that he was at risk of losing an arm because of his addiction.

The man, who asked not to be named because of the stigma, spoke to Sowetan while sitting on a hospital bed at Dr George Mukhari Hospital.

"I was scared when I heard that there was a possibility of my arm getting amputated. They told me that the pus was spreading and I was rotting inside," he said.

The father of one said he was admitted to the hospital over a week ago after he started experiencing severe pains in his arm. He said doctors at first considered amputating his arm because they were concerned that the infection would spread to his vital organs. However, they were able to contain it.