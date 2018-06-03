“Suddenly and without a goodbye‚ our beloved Lalla and Marna‚ you were taken away from us‚ in the prime of your lives. No one who doesn’t know you can understand what it means that you left without a goodbye."

These are the words‚ translated from Afrikaans‚ that were on the funeral programme of Sharnelle‚ (Lalla) Hough‚ 17‚ and Marna Engelbrecht‚ 16. The two best friends were allegedly strangled to death by confessed killer Xander Bylsma in the early hours of Saturday morning a week ago.

They were sleeping at the hostel at Stella Hoërskool‚ 50 kilometres from Vryburg in North West.

Bylsma is a 19-year-old who had been dating Hough for more than year until she broke up with him recently.

The funeral‚ held on Friday at a Dutch Reformed church in Vryburg North‚ was attended by hundreds of people.