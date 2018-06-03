Mandla Mandela‚ grandson of the late former president Nelson Mandela‚ has called on the South African government to send Israel's ambassador‚ Lior Keinan‚ packing back to his country.

Mandela was among several high profile religious‚ civic and political leaders who were part of a protest march in Durban on Saturday to highlight the plight of Palestinians.

The protest‚ organised under the banner of "People Against Oppression"‚ garnered strong support from civic bodies‚ faith-based groups‚ political parties and human rights organisations.

Before taking to the streets of Overport‚ a suburb of Durban‚ scores of pro-Palestine supporters listened to Mandela's brief address. They were also addressed by Bishop Rubin Phillip of the Anglican Church as well as Ntuthuko Nkosi of the Lutheran Church.

Mandela said: "We want to call on our South African government‚ in an act of protest…. should immediately send the Israeli ambassador back to Israel where he belongs.

"He has no home in South Africa. We will not sit by silent‚ when Madiba said this Palestinian struggle is the greatest moral issue of our time.