Gauteng MEC’s car hijacked

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 03 June 2018 - 16:32
Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko.
The bodyguard of Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko was hijacked on Saturday while waiting for the MEC in an official vehicle.

Police are searching for three armed suspects who accosted the sergeant‚ pointing firearms at him and demanding the car keys.

“The suspects then drove with the police officer until they dropped him off at Bosmont in Sophiatown. The officer did not sustain any injuries.” Captain Mavela Masondo‚ provincial police spokesperson‚ said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are on the lookout for a grey Mercedes Benz ML 500.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information that can help lead to the arrest of the suspects or has spotted the hijacked vehicle to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number on 0860010111.

The MEC’s spokesperson‚ Nomazwe Ntlokwana‚ said that Mazibuko was in good spirits and had suffered no harm in the incident.

“She is okay. And so is the driver. However‚ the car has not yet been found.”

