The bodyguard of Gauteng MEC for Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation‚ Faith Mazibuko was hijacked on Saturday while waiting for the MEC in an official vehicle.

Police are searching for three armed suspects who accosted the sergeant‚ pointing firearms at him and demanding the car keys.

“The suspects then drove with the police officer until they dropped him off at Bosmont in Sophiatown. The officer did not sustain any injuries.” Captain Mavela Masondo‚ provincial police spokesperson‚ said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are on the lookout for a grey Mercedes Benz ML 500.