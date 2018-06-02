For the past two weeks sunsets in Cape Town’s traditional “Malay quarter” — Bo-Kaap — have been obscured by three pillars of black smoke.

Regular as clockwork‚ they rise in front of Signal Hill‚ obscuring the convoy of tour buses ascending to the top.

At their base‚ residents stand around burning tyres in the middle of Wale Street‚ the main artery into the neighbourhood. They defiantly face Buitengracht Street‚ the source of the construction trucks and tour buses they blame for their woes.

The cause of their anger‚ and the reason for their daily protest‚ is the fear of being pushed out of their neighbourhood by gentrification.

Their anxiety is compounded by the fact that most of the community of 5‚000 people with an age average of 58 can still remember the first forced removals of non-whites from District Six half a century ago.

“That is the neo-liberal way of forced removals‚” says Fowzia Achmat‚ who was a young woman when her family were removed from District Six.

“In District SIx it was legislated that we need to get people of colour out of town‚ but this is the new way‚ the economic way. If you can’t afford it‚ get out‚ just get them out.”

In front of the burning tyres children play touch rugby. Their try lines are the steps leading to a convenience store and the Hilton Hotel. A convoy of police vehicles at the main road completes the pitch.

Shakirah Dramat‚ a member of the youth organisation Bo-Kaap Rise‚ stands on the periphery of the protest. While she does not necessarily agree with this type of “expression”‚ she feels the same anxiety as the young men who started the fires.

“It’s the same geographic movement as 30 years ago but instead of a race thing‚ it’s a class thing‚” she says.

“Bo-Kaap is being bullied by the City of Cape Town‚ it’s being bullied by big developers‚ it’s being bullied by overseas investors. What’s going to happen in a few years’ time is people aren’t going to be able to afford to live here. People already can’t afford to live here any more.”

Most of Bo-Kaap’s community are either middle-class or working-class people‚ and Dramat says the expenses that come with living so close to the city are taking a toll.

“It’s already difficult to make it in South Africa‚ then it’s even more difficult to make it in Cape Town‚ and then it’s even more difficult to make it in a city area‚” she says.

“It’s ridiculously expensive‚ and a lot of people who live here are lower to middle class. They can’t afford this.”