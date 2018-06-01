Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has poured cold water over speculation that she is planning to join the ANC.

Mazibuko‚ who left parliament to study at Harvard University in 2014‚ joined top ANC leaders on Thursday evening for a gathering of academics and professionals in conversation with Cyril Ramaphosa at the IDC auditorium in Johannesburg.

She caused a stir online when she tweeted about the event: “Doing @MYANC things with my Thursday evening. Very warm welcomes all around. Thanks for the invitation‚ Razzmatazz.”