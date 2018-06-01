Labour department fraudsters nailed‚ after seven years in the courts

Three former employees of the Department of Labour’s Compensation Fund were found guilty in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week of defrauding the fund.

The trial of Maxwell Ramaphosa‚ Samuel Mfeleng and Kgabo Johanna Methi started in 2011.

Ramaphosa and Mfeleng were found guilty on 10 counts of fraud and money laundering. Methi was found guilty on three counts of fraud.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the trio defrauded the department’s fund of R476‚150 by colluding with physiotherapist Jones Mothemola Modau.

They siphoned money from the fund by creating false claims and channelling the money into Modau’s account before sharing the loot.

Modau pleaded guilty in March 2012 and was handed a sentence of three years of correctional supervision.

In another case‚ Ramaphosa and Mfeleng were found guilty in 2016 of defrauding the Compensation Fund. The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

The fund is a public entity under the administration of the Department of Labour and provides cover to workers injured on duty or who contract diseases at work.