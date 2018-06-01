Alex college students go on rampage

A protest at Central Johannesburg College Alexandra campus yesterday turned ugly when angry students went on a rampage, knocking down traffic lights, burning tyres and blockading roads.

The protest was sparked by grievances over the management of the college and delays in the payment of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds.

The students demanded that the executive management step down and that the library be opened with full resources and enough books.

Student Representative Council chairman Shadrack Khoza said students were frustrated after NSFAS funds were not paid in time for their accommodation and transport.