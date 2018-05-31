Two suspects have been nabbed in connection with the alleged abduction‚ rape‚ sexual exploitation and trafficking of a 17-year-old Lichtenburg girl.

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso in the North West said an operation to save the girl was carried out by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit‚ assisted by the Mahikeng Tactical Response Team.

She was allegedly abducted at a hiking spot in Lichtenburg. It was not immediately clear when this occurred. This week the Hawks acted on a tip-off and‚ with the assistance of the TRT‚ went to the suspected house unannounced and arrested the two suspects.