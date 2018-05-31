Former president Jacob Zuma says the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is being unfairly used to target certain people.

Speaking during a homecoming prayer organised by KwaZulu-Natal religious leaders in Nkandla on Thursday‚ Zuma said he has a problem with the term "state capture" – saying the phrase wasn’t being used correctly.

"If you say there is a state‚ which is the government‚ it means it has three pillars: parliament‚ the judiciary and executive. If you tell the world that in South Africa there is a state capture‚ it means that you say all these three pillars have been captured. This is used to denigrate other people‚" he said.

Zuma said people were accused of state capture for merely speaking to a certain family - a reference to the Guptas‚ who are accused of looting the state.