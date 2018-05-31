If President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC want a two-thirds majority in next year's national elections‚ they need former president Jacob Zuma.

So said Bishop Timothy Ngcobo‚ the provincial secretary of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa (Nicsa)‚ during a prayer to welcome Zuma back home in Nkandla on Thursday.

The prayer‚ attended by various religious leaders and by about 500 people at the Mnyakanya sports grounds near Zuma's homestead‚ was organised by Nicsa in partnership with the Commission for Religious Affairs.

Zuma was accompanied by two of his wives‚ Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma and Tobeka Madiba-Zuma.

"This is a prayer‚ this is not starting a new political party as was suggested on social media‚ but to say who wants a two-thirds majority must start with Msholozi (Zuma's clan name)‚" said Ngcobo.