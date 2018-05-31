'Bankrupt' Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality placed under administration

Bankrupt Modimolle–Mookgophong Local Municipality in Limpopo has been placed under administration.

The municipality has been failing to pay employee salaries, service providers and also owes power utility more than R200-million.

The Limpopo Government Executive Council (exco) announced on Thursday that it has resolved to place the municipality under administration with the provision that Department of Cooperative Governance (Cogta) make a determination on the kind of intervention after having considered all the factors.

Provincial Treasury and Cogta will work on the financial resources to implement the intervention.

Limpopo Government spokesman Phuti Seloba says treasury will undertake a forensic investigation on all the municipal activities to determine the extent of the challenges and remedial actions necessary to be undertaken.

“Municipality is experiencing serious institutional, financial and governance challenges since its establishment on 03 August 2016.

The municipality is characterised by high vacancy rate at senior management level wherein only two out of seven positions are filled,” he says.