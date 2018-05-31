'Bad bosses must pay back those bonuses'

Managers employed at poorly performing KwaZulu-Natal municipalities will have to pay back money paid to them as bonuses or salary increments during the 2016/17 financial year.

This was demanded yesterday by MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nomusa Dube who was briefing media on the latest developments in the province.

She said they had already told municipalities to recover funds.

"We have introduced various sanctions to deal with under-performing municipalities," Dube said.

"We have introduced new ways of doing things with municipalities which include not paying performance bonuses and salary adjustments to poorly performing municipal employees.

"They will be dealt with on case-by-case bases," she said.

"We have begun our work in two municipalities. We have asked them to provide us with reasons as to why the bonuses were paid in the first place."

Of the 53 municipalities, only seven received clean audits.