The South African Federation of Trade Unions has condemned proponents of the newly ratified National Minimum Wage Bill and amendments to the Labour Relations and Basic Conditions of Employment Acts.

The federation vowed to step up protests against the proposed laws‚ which will now proceed to the National Council of Provinces and then President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who steered the minimum wage talks.

"The South African Federation of Trade Unions is disgusted‚ though not surprised‚ that the ANC majority in Parliament passed the Poverty National Minimum Wage Bill and amendments to the Labour Relations and Basic Conditions of Employment Acts which will threaten workers' constitutional right to strike‚" the federation said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The legislation was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday after negotiations at the Nedlac business‚ labour and government forum. Saftu said that process was flawed and accused the ANC of betraying a declaration made at the 1969 Morogoro Conference to fight poverty.