About 50 residents of EbuMnandini‚ an informal settlement in Tshepisong in the west of Johannesburg‚ protested outside Cremona Cheese Factory on Monday morning. The residents demanded that part of the factory’s vacant land be given to the community for an informal settlement.

The owner of the land‚ Antonio Cremona‚ filed for an eviction order in April after the residents tried to occupy the land. The case was heard in the South Gauteng High Court and an interim eviction order valid until September was granted.

Some residents tried to occupy the land on Friday last week but the Johannesburg Metro Police Department demolished their shacks on the same day. The residents retaliated by setting one of the factory’s buildings alight.

The factory was secured with private security guards and dogs when GroundUp visited the area on Monday. Four police vans were parked outside the factory while the residents picketed.

Ward councillor Sylvia Monakale says she has received death threats from the occupiers. “They have threatened to burn my house and my office. But I stand firmly against these land grabs. Anyone who is involved in arson and damaging property should be arrested‚” said Monakale.

“We cannot wait until September. Because when September comes‚ they [the court] will postpone again and we need land now … We have nowhere else to live and we cannot afford to rent‚” said one of the occupiers who asked to remain anonymous.