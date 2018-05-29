A Walter Sisulu University student appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after she accidentally received a whopping R14.1-million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Sibongile Mani‚ 28‚ was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit after she was asked to hand herself over at the Hawks' Eastern Cape provincial office in East London.

It is alleged that during June last year‚ Mani illegally received millions from NSFAS‚ spending just over R810‚000 on personal items over a period of three months. Three months after she was paid out‚ the anomaly was detected by the scheme.

The company tasked with the administration of NSFAS's food and book allowances‚ IntelliMali‚ indicated at the time that they would lay charges.

From June 1 2017‚ when the money from NSFAS mistakenly landed in her account‚ Mani‚ a second-year accountancy student‚ spent an average of R11‚000 a day.