A man accused of repeatedly assaulting his former domestic worker claims he would have paid up to R10‚000 to shut her up and not the R200 she claims he gave her as a bribe.

"He is not a stupid man. He knows it would take more than R200 to keep you quiet‚" said Advocate Lize Nel‚ counsel for Kobus de Klerk.

"A bribe of R200‚ after you sustained severe injuries‚ would not have covered it up. He would have gone to draw between R5‚000 and R10‚000."

Siyamthanda Dube is alleging that her former employer De Klerk repeatedly beat her in front of her four-year-old daughter last year.

De Klerk assaulted her because she had taken her sick daughter to the clinic‚ Dube said.