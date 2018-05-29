A businesswoman who supplied Cope with branded caps ahead of the 2016 local government elections might have to ask the ANC for payment.

The leader of the floundering party‚ Mosioua Lekota‚ said the caps were ordered from Nobantu Mbude by former leaders who had returned to the ANC‚ and Cope had no money to pay for them.

When Mbude supplied the headgear to Cope’s Robertson branch in the Western Cape she was promised payment after the elections but said she had been sent from pillar to post.

At her wit’s end she approached Lekota‚ who told this publication: “One of the serious difficulties is that these caps were ordered by people who have already left and gone back to the ANC.”

Mbude said she had been looking for business‚ and after sourcing promotional material for Cope she approached Lekota at a local shopping centre.

“People from Langeberg Municipality contacted me and ordered the caps. They said they would pay me after the elections‚” she said. But when voting was over‚ the branch told her it had won only one seat and was bankrupt.

This publication has seen a string of e-mails she sent to Cope officials‚ including the party’s bookkeeper‚ Dean Amey‚ in March.