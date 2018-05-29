Insurance administrator FNB life has embarked on an initiative to proactively identify customers who have not submitted claims‚ amounting to R160m‚ on its books.

FNB Life said it had made a commitment to track down nominated beneficiaries‚ family members or the next of kin.

“The bank will do this by proactively accessing and analysing data from the Department of Home Affairs in order to identify potential beneficiaries and pay out what is due to them‚” FNB Life said in a statement.

It said that to date‚ more than R5-million has been paid across different products to nominated beneficiaries who had no idea that the policies existed before they were traced. It said the highest claim identified was R3.6-million for life cover and R100 000 for funeral cover.