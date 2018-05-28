Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are holding a prayer gathering to welcome former president Jacob Zuma’s return home to Nkandla and to thank God for securing him during his tenure as head of state.

The prayer gathering is being organised by the National Interfaith Council of South Africa in partnership with the Commission for Religious Affairs in Zuma’s home village in KwaNxamalala on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Monday‚ Nicsa’s provincial secretary Bishop Timothy Ngcobo said: “The church leaders are of the view that it’s imperative to thank God for securing former president Jacob Zuma during his tenure as the president of the ANC and the country.”

He said religious leaders from different parts of the country would converge at Nkandla to pray for the former president.

The welcoming prayer will also thank Zuma for the role he played as the champion of radical socio-economic transformation in the country‚ added Ngcobo.

Last month Ngobo came under fire from Nicsa general secretary Rev Thamsanqa Mvambo after he issued a statement accusing the ANC of treating Zuma the same way as the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.