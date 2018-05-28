Mom slain despite all the warning signs

Friends of a 33-year-old mother who was killed, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, are shattered that all the warning signs of an impending tragedy were there.

Metro FM Radio personality Masecheba Ndlovu was the first to tweet: "She broke up with him, she posted that she's being stalked, nobody took her seriously, last night he stabbed her to death."

Sheila Mosidi Kopanye, a clerk at the Temba Magistrate's Court in Hammanskraal, died on Friday evening.

Her social media comments provided chilling evidence of her being followed against her will. But nobody acted.

"If a relationship is not working out bathong, let's call it quits and move right along," she posted on Facebook.

Kopanye's killing sent shockwaves through social media at the weekend.

Users said Kopanye had spoken about being stalked after she had dumped her boyfriend a month ago.

Several users, who appeared to have known her personally, reacted with rage at the ongoing scourge of femicide, where women are killed by their partners.

Many changed their profile pictures with an anti-femicide campaign titled On Strike, End Violence Against Women to honour her.