ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe attended the launch of an association to protect and promote indigenous churches and traditional healers in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Inkululeko Yesizwe (The Freedom of a Nation) aims to promote universal acceptance and acknowledgment of indigenous churches‚ traditional healers and African practices and values that will cultivate the spirit of ubuntu.

Its founder and president‚ Dr Prophet Robert Radebe‚ said traditional religions taught people about humanity.

“We are talking about moral regeneration. We do not have to have a campaign for that. We do that in our churches‚” Radebe said.

He explained that his church was not fighting against the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities.