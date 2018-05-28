The Guptas have won a major legal battle against the state – one that will see over R250-million in the family’s business and personal assets unfrozen.

Bloemfontein High Court Judge Phillip Loubser found that there was currently not a reasonable basis to believe that Gupta family members‚ associates and businesses would be convicted on money-laundering and fraud linked to the alleged Estina Dairy Project scam.

And‚ as such‚ there was not a reasonable basis for R250-million in the family’s assets to be frozen pending potential conviction and subsequent confiscation.

This is a second‚ devastating blow for the state in its Estina prosecution.