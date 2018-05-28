Dlodlo takes a hard line against bloated government staff

No cabinet minister should have more than two advisers, according to Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Taking a hard line against bloated staff in the government, Dlodlo said she has issued directives to ministers, heads of departments and directors-general asking to be furnished with their staffing structures.

This is to ensure departmental organograms are in line with mandates.

Several ministers, including Dlodlo's predecessor Faith Muthambi, have come under fire recently for exceeding the guidelines in the national ministerial handbook.

The total number of advisers for the president, deputy president, ministers and premiers is now 70, according to the Department of Public Service and Administration, with an average of two for each executive authority.

Dlodlo told Sowetan's sister publicationBusiness Day:"No minister should have more than two [advisers] because you should rely on what the department has, and even at a lower level in the department there are subject matter experts, so why do you need a bloated office with a large number of advisers when the department has all the expertise and experts that you need . to discharge your mandate?"