At 2:15pm on Monday‚ the Bloemfontein High Court is expected to make a crucial ruling on the state’s freezing of R250 million in Gupta assets – and whether prosecutors had enough evidence to justify it.

The Guptas’ attorney has confirmed that Varun Gupta‚ the only family member charged so far in relation to the alleged scam‚ is back in the country for the ruling. Varun Gupta successfully applied for the right to travel to Dubai for a traditional ceremony. He returned to South Africa over the weekend.

The state suffered a blow when its first successful attempt to freeze R220 million in assets linked to the alleged Estina Dairy Project scam as the proceeds of crime‚ or the instrumentality of an offense‚ was reversed by High Court Judge Fouche Jordaan.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit then applied for the “restraint” of R250 million in Gupta assets‚ which include 43 residential‚ farm and business properties‚ two aircraft‚ a helicopter‚ a Porsche‚ Lamborghini‚ Range Rovers and other cars and bank accounts belonging to Oakbay Investments and Sahara Computers.

The unit was granted an order for the restraint of these assets‚ which will be subject to confiscation if and when the state succeeds in convicting those implicated in the alleged scam.