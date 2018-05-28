A breath of fresh air blows at the Hawks - 'Lebeya the best person in this field'

The man who worked with new Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya to investigate the murder of Oupa Ramogibe has described his appointment as the best thing to happen to the crime-fighting unit.

Former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya was tasked by Lebeya to investigate the murder of Ramogibe, who allegedly had an affair with ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's former partner Tshidi Buthelezi.

Sibiya told Sowetan yesterday that Lebeya was the "best person in this field as he is patient and doesn't have vendettas".

"The Richard Mdluli case was probably the toughest case. It was a painful matter as we couldn't just do [it] freely. We had to navigate through challenges before we could get to what we wanted to get," Sibiya said.

"When I was heading the cash-in-transit team, I had to report to him and General [Anwar] Dramat every time we made an arrest. All I can tell you is that he's a very approachable person, if you want guidance."