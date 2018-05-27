South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend

By Ernest Mabuza - 27 May 2018 - 16:24
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his former girlfriend in Klipgat‚ north of Pretoria‚ on Friday night.

While close friends and relatives said on social media the woman had died‚ police maintained that she had been wounded and was in hospital.

Police spokesman Captain Matthews Nkoadi said the man had been arrested for attempted murder and would appear in the Garankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The incident happened on Friday evening. She was shot once in the upper body. She is in hospital‚” Nkoadi said.

X