Electricity to cost more

Electricity tariffs in the City of Johannesburg will rise by 7.37% as of July 1 2018.

This was announced by Johannesburg finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni when he presented his budget in Braamfontein yesterday.

Ngobeni also announced that tariffs for water, sewerage and sanitation services will rise by 14.2%.

Refuse tariffs will increase by an average of 6.8% in the new 2018/19 financial year.

The City of Johannesburg has R59-billion to spend for the 2018/19 financial year, which begins in July.

The budget is made up of R51-billion in operating expenditure and capital expenditure of R7.8-billion.

The three-year capital appropriation requested in this budget is R25.4-billion for the period up to 2020/21.