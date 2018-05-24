The rise and fall (and possible resurrection) of Black Jesus

Supra Mahumapelo is headed back to the political wilderness after he finally succumbed to pressure from the ANC to quit his position as the premier of North West.

His woes are not over as his detractors within the ANC national executive committee are most likely going to push that the highest decision-making structure disband the North West executive committee.

Mahumapelo has been here before.

In 2009‚ the Jacob Zuma-led ANC disbanded the North West provincial executive as it was deemed to be factional. But insiders insisted that Zuma was merely punishing Mahumapelo – who was then provincial secretary – for leading a delegation that supported former president Thabo Mbeki at the Polokwane conference two years earlier.

