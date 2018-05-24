Thirty-year-old Banele Mancoba and his brother Ephraim‚ 23‚ who are part of the controversial "Seven Angels"‚ briefly appeared in the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court alongside their 10 co-accused on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The other suspects are Siphenathi Mafikwana‚ Nyameko Gemi‚ Anelani Nobetha‚ Luxolo Sixolo‚ Thulani Mrwetyana‚ Lwandiso Phosa‚ Zuko Makhephula‚ Loyiso Buhlungu‚ Mawande Jijingubo and Zukile Nkanunu.

However the case was postponed to June 25 after state prosecutor Sikhona Ndika told magistrate Thobile Bara that police investigations into the case were not yet completed.