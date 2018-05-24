Pregnant teacher feared kidnapped

A teacher who disappeared more than a week ago while in the ninth month of pregnancy, is believed to have been kidnapped after her alleged

abductors sent texts.

Mbalenhle "Mbali" Mvungande, 22, was last seen leaving her home in Vosloorus, East Rand, on May 15.

Her boyfriend Ntokozo Ntshangase said he last saw Mvungande the day before she went missing,when she

visited him to get money for her doctor's appointment.

"We had planned to meet on Tuesday [May 15] but when I went to her home she was not there. Her phone was off for the whole week," he said.

On Monday, Ntshangase, 25, received text messages from Mvungande's cellphone claiming to be from her kidnappers, saying they only wanted the unborn baby.