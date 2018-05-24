Pregnant teacher feared kidnapped
A teacher who disappeared more than a week ago while in the ninth month of pregnancy, is believed to have been kidnapped after her alleged
abductors sent texts.
Mbalenhle "Mbali" Mvungande, 22, was last seen leaving her home in Vosloorus, East Rand, on May 15.
Her boyfriend Ntokozo Ntshangase said he last saw Mvungande the day before she went missing,when she
visited him to get money for her doctor's appointment.
"We had planned to meet on Tuesday [May 15] but when I went to her home she was not there. Her phone was off for the whole week," he said.
On Monday, Ntshangase, 25, received text messages from Mvungande's cellphone claiming to be from her kidnappers, saying they only wanted the unborn baby.
"I don't understand what they plan to do with my baby. This is very scary and frustrating at the same time. Mbali would never disappear without telling anyone. We were both looking forward to welcoming our first baby."
Provincial police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said a missing person case had been opened but that they were also investigating the kidnapping allegations.
"We are busy investigating the case. It is alleged that Mvungande received a phone call and she packed her bags and left. We are also aware of the text messages that have been sent to her friends and family members."
One of the messages sent to Ntshangase, which included Mvungande's picture with a black cloth placed across her mouth, read: "Is this your baby mama, If you are concerned don't worry she is safe we only need the little one."
They also sent a picture of a newborn baby with the message: "Can I show you the little daddies princess. shes cute (sic). I don't want to be selfish ndoda yakithi [my man]."
Ntshangase said each time his phone beeps, he panics.
"I am worried that I might never see my baby."
The last message he got was that they got what they wanted and would let Mvungande go. The alleged kidnappers, however, said they did not care if Mvungande will make it home alive or dead.
The Grade R teacher's family refused to speak to the Sowetan team yesterday,
sayingthe matter was being handled by the police.
One family member, who asked to remain anonymous, said they had seen the messages sent by alleged kidnappers, and hoped the police would be able to find her.
Mvungande's family friend said the kidnapper had sent messages to their WhatsApp group. "One of the ladies had suggested that we should delete Mbali from the group as the kidnapper was able to see our plans. He responded by saying if we delete Mbali from the group, we should also delete her from our lives."