Malcolm X dishes out hard cash to students

A Gauteng socialite who became well known after threatening to jump off buildings more than a decade ago says he has given away millions of rands in hard cash to strangers.

Video footage showing Malcolm X giving away R100 and R200 bank notes to screaming varsity students has been circulating on social media.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, X said he had been visiting varsities, old-age homes and hospices for the past 12 years to give away money.

"People are only talking about it now because it's on social media but I have been doing this since 2006. If I didn't have a passion for giving I would be a multimillionaire," he said.

X, who grew up in Sebokeng in the Vaal, said he was inspired by his poor background to help others. He was the eldest of eight children while his mother worked as a domestic worker and his father was a construction worker.

"I've always told myself that when I get rich I'm going to help needy students and learners at schools. I realised that I was still not rich but I wanted to give to the needy," he said.

X said he usually withdrew R10000 and distributed it to students at various varsities including campuses in Western Cape.