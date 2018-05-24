The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture plans to have its first public hearings in August‚ its chairman‚ Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ said on Thursday.

In his third media briefing since he was appointed chairman in January‚ Zondo also said it was unlikely that the commission would be able to finalise its investigation and present its report to the president within 180 days as required by the public protector.

“At this stage‚ we are planning to have the first hearings in August. We have identified certain witnesses whose evidence can be heard in August‚ so we are planning that the first hearings will be in August‚” Zondo said.

He also announced the public venue where the hearings would be held as 16 Hillside Avenue in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

He said the commission had been hard at work with a team of investigators preparing to start its investigations while the commission’s legal team was preparing to interview potential witnesses to the commission and preparing the content and sequence of the evidence to be presented to the commission.

“In the meantime‚ we will be working flat out to make sure that this investigation doesn’t take longer than one day more than it should. In doing so‚ we are mindful of the fact that we must do a proper job.