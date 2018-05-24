Eskom's R595m paid to Trillian 'can't be found'

The R595-million that Eskom paid Gupta-linked Trillian Capital – as part of an allegedly criminal deal – has “disappeared”‚ making it currently impossible for the Asset Forfeiture Unit to recover that cash.

But the state is still going after the R1-billion that the state power utility paid to international consultancy firm McKinsey‚ after negotiations over the return of that money broke down.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has stated that the dealings that senior Eskom officials had with Trillian – including “sending confidential information to Trillian representatives‚ conducting private meetings and accepting holidays in Dubai” – “have all the hallmarks of corruption”.

Eskom is now seeking to overturn its “master service agreement” with McKinsey and Trillian‚ and argues that the R1.6-billion in payments it made to the consultancy firms were unlawful.