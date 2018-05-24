Cosatu has slammed senior members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet for taking decisions the trade union views to be against ANC policies.

Following their central executive committee meeting‚ which was also addressed by Ramaphosa‚ the trade union took aim at finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and energy minister Jeff Radebe.

Deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe told a media briefing that they were not happy about talk of privatisation by Nene and Gordhan.

"The CEC has made it clear that there will be no privatisation. Cosatu wants a report from government ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan to explain where they get the mandate to talk about privatisation in some of their public discussions‚" said Phetoe.

He said Cosatu had not seen benefits of privatising companies like Telekom‚ Sasol and Iscor.