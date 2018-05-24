Cape Town’s new railway police will be operational within three months.

The R48-million to establish and operate the unit for a year is being contributed by the City of Cape Town‚ the Western Cape government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

A joint statement from the three funders on Thursday said they had signed a memorandum of agreement which would see at least 100 law enforcement officers patrolling the trains‚ tracks and stations that make up Cape Town’s decaying and crime-ridden rail system.

“The unit ... will focus on commuter safety as well as vandalism and the theft of crucial Metrorail infrastructure and assets‚” said Brett Herron‚ the mayoral committee member for transport.

“The unit’s members will rely on technology and crime intelligence‚ and will support the South African Police Service to identify those who are involved in the illicit metals theft industry.