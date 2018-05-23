Family wants to know why woman died after leg op

The family of a woman who died at a Limpopo hospital six weeks after being admitted with a broken leg are demanding answers.

Granny Madikoe, 48, underwent a leg operation at Mokopane Provincial Hospital last week but died two days later.

Madikoe's younger sister Desmy blamed the hospital's long waiting period before the operation for her sister's death.

She said the hospital failed to give her sister proper medication during her wait.

Madikoe, who worked as a cashier at a local restaurant, was hit by a taxi while crossing a busy street in March.

"On the same day of the accident she was admitted at Voortrekker Hospital, where they plastered her fractured leg," Desmy said.

"She waited for six weeks to undergo the operation because they told us there was no bed for her at Mokopane Hospital."

Desmy said Madikoe was transferred to Mokopane Hospital on May 10.

"We want this negligence to stop now. The department of health must come and explain how can someone admitted for a broken leg end up dying. It does not make sense. Even the doctor said her death was strange," she said.

Madikoe died a day after she turned 48.