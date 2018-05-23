Cosatu makes VAT demands on president

The honeymoon period for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu appears to be over with the trade union federation warning the president yesterday that its support depended on him introducing major changes to the value-added tax (VAT) regime.

In a behind-closed-doors meeting with Ramaphosa yesterday, Cosatu affiliates told the president that they want a number of foodstuffs and other goods to be zero-rated immediately in order to reduce the burden on the working class and the poor.

Ramaphosa was at Cosatu House in Johannesburg to address the federation's central executive committee (CEC). Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba announced the VAT increase in February to raise additional revenue in order to meet the budget shortfall, causing a rise in food prices, goods and services.

Among the items the trade unionists said must be zero-rated were water, electricity, school books and basic foodstuffs.

"The meeting was frank. We raised a number of issues, including the issue of privatisation and deaths in the mining sector. We told him we want expansion of zero-rated goods on VAT and subsidising of the most vulnerable," a CEC member said.