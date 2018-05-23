The father of Katlego Marite‚ 12‚ only halfway read a ransom note for his son before looking up and asking: “What is bitcoins?”

Marite’s family home is called the “Nkandla” of eMalahleni‚ and locals believe there is “money there”‚ which could explain why only Marite was targeted by kidnappers outside his house in the suburb of Tasbet Park on Sunday.

His dad found a note at their home after the abduction‚ demanding 15 bitcoins before May 27 to ensure his safe return. A bitcoin is worth about R100‚000. Otherwise‚ Katlego will “be hanged‚ then decapitated” and “a copy of the video will be delivered to you”. In the note the kidnappers also provide their bitcoin wallet address for the transfer.

Marite was still missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to Times Select from their home‚ his distraught mother‚ Miriam‚ said the family had no idea what bitcoins were and had first heard of them after Katlego’s kidnapping.

