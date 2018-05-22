A woman‚ believed to be in her 20s‚ was shot dead while on an early morning run on Tuesday‚ paramedic service ER24 says. She was found with two gunshot wounds.

Her body was found at about 7am.

She had been jogging along Zinnia Drive in Malboro Gardens‚ Johannesburg.

Russel Meiring‚ ER24 spokesperson‚ said: "Paramedics found the body of a woman lying on the sidewalk. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained a gunshot wound to her chest‚ as well as her abdomen. Unfortunately‚ the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing more could be done for her and she was declared dead."

No further details are immediately available. Police are investigating.