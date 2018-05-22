The viral video of 'drunk' Siya Nkosi calls cops' 'professionalism' into question
A video of soccer star Siyabonga Nkosi being arrested allegedly for driving under the influence has gone viral and has also cast the spotlight on professionalism amongst police officers.
The video was initially shared on all social media platforms on Friday and has been doing the rounds since. It has also caused a widespread debate with Siyabonga being slammed for his rudeness and for allegedly assaulting a female police officer.
However‚ it has also raised questions around the soccer star's rights as the video was apparently captured by police officers.
Even though the incident occurred in March it only emerged this weekend.
JMPD’s chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that Siyabonga was arrested on charges of drunken driving.
"What I can confirm with regards to the video that is out‚ is that that person in the video is being charged with drunken driving. The incident was on March 26 and that incident was at Sandton Metro police office."
Sandton police spokesperson Granville Meyer told TshisaLIVE that he had no knowledge of the viral video.
Meyer would also not be drawn into commenting on assault claims made on the video or questions about a person's rights when being processed by police.
"I didn’t watch the video in question‚" wrote Captain Meyer in an email to TshisaLIVE.
I get that Siyabonga Nkosi was allegedly arrested for suspected Drunken driving but those cops had no right to take videos of him and try humiliate him like that for their personal amusement.— Selfishly Adulting ❤👑🌼 (@Leestacx) May 18, 2018
The cops were within their rights to arrest Siyabonga Nkosi for drunk driving, he broke the law but they violeted his rights by taking videos of him in the process.— Aubrey 'Aubz ⚪ (@AubreyChiibi) May 19, 2018
In the video in question‚ which features Siyabonga being processed at a police station‚ the former Kaizer Chiefs player is seen trying to call someone on the phone while a female police officer is sitting on a chair writing down a statement.
He can be heard asking a police officer to remove the cuffs off his hands.
Just when we are dealing with so much, Faith,Babes,Mampitsa....— 💀BLACKNINJA💀 (@Jawz_ink) May 18, 2018
.....now Siyabonga Nkosi gets arrested😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
Can this year end already😲 pic.twitter.com/5eYOEKIsRU
But why are the cops taking videos ? On that video Siyabonga Nkosi’s rights are being violated! WTF!?— Thama (@ThamaMafukata) May 18, 2018
This doesn't look lawful, are police officers allowed to take the video of the arrested suspect and leak/post it in the media even before the suspect plead in court? @SAPoliceService Siyabonga Nkosi's rights were trampled here.https://t.co/xU1tZAFene— Mthetheleli (@Nxuba_Rhudulu) May 18, 2018