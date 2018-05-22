A video of soccer star Siyabonga Nkosi being arrested allegedly for driving under the influence has gone viral and has also cast the spotlight on professionalism amongst police officers.

The video was initially shared on all social media platforms on Friday and has been doing the rounds since. It has also caused a widespread debate with Siyabonga being slammed for his rudeness and for allegedly assaulting a female police officer.

However‚ it has also raised questions around the soccer star's rights as the video was apparently captured by police officers.

Even though the incident occurred in March it only emerged this weekend.

JMPD’s chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that Siyabonga was arrested on charges of drunken driving.

"What I can confirm with regards to the video that is out‚ is that that person in the video is being charged with drunken driving. The incident was on March 26 and that incident was at Sandton Metro police office."

Sandton police spokesperson Granville Meyer told TshisaLIVE that he had no knowledge of the viral video.

Meyer would also not be drawn into commenting on assault claims made on the video or questions about a person's rights when being processed by police.

"I didn’t watch the video in question‚" wrote Captain Meyer in an email to TshisaLIVE.