Parliament has appointed a service provider to conduct a six-month impact assessment study on the socio-economic implications of relocating the legislature from Cape Town to Pretoria.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing the sitting of the house during the tabling of parliament's R2.4-billion budget for the 2018/2019.

"With respect to the proposal of relocating parliament from Cape Town to Pretoria‚ an external service provider‚ Phamoja PTY Ltd‚ has been appointed conduct a six-month socio-economic and impact study commencing this month....this is a matter that we'll hand over to the 6th parliament‚" said Mbete.

Government has been pushing for parliament to be moved from Cape Town to Pretoria‚ arguing the cost of running two capital cities was simply too high and unsustainable to the pressured public purse.

Government is forced to provide logistical and administrative support such as staff‚ vehicles and houses‚ among other things‚ to all members of the executive and their deputies in both Pretoria and Cape Town.

The issue has been previously raised by former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

Economists have previously estimated that the relocation would cost R7-billion‚ but would bring a saving of between R500-million and R750-million a year.